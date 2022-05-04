Bridgestone Designs Tire for Electric Buses

A tire designed specifically for electric buses to increase efficiency, and to help with longer routes on a single charge, has been introduced by Bridgestone.

The tire offers low rolling resistance and high load capacity, which Bridgestone says will increase daily ranges with high passenger loads that will maximize bus operation on a single charge. The company says the tire will be compatible with all bus types.

The cost of batteries and other incentives are helping drive that increase in production, and another report by Mordor Intelligence forecasts the electric bus market to grow to more than $74 billion by 2027.

More municipalities are using electric buses in their public transportation, as well. The Maryland Department of Transportation is planning on an emissions free fleet and last year the New York City began retrofitting infrastructure as part of a goal of obtaining an all-electric fleet by 2040. School districts are also aiming to electrify their bus fleets.

That increased focus on the vehicles has led automakers such as Isuzu, Hino and Toyota to increase their electric bus production. The commercial electric vehicle market is expected to reach nearly 680,000 units by 2026, according to Research and Markets.

Some of the features of the Bridgestone tire to help with electric bus operation include traction for a variety of road conditions, all-steel casing and belts, reinforced sidewalls to minimize tire damage and increase lifespan, and thick tread gauges and an advanced base tread compound for enhanced retreadability. Bridgestone says when the tire is paired with Bandag retreads it can further contribute to a fleet’s sustainability because it increases fuel efficiency, extends the life of the tire and cuts costs.

Bridgestone also recently announced plans to increase circular manufacturing of tires through a recycling and decarbonization effort with LanzaTech. Other tire companies have also increased sustainable practices, such as Michelin constructing a recycling facility and Goodyear making a tire with rubber from dandelions.