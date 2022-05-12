Cabify to Decarbonize Spain Fleet by 2025

The Spanish multi-mobility platform Cabify, in its new Sustainable Business Strategy, says that 100% of journeys will be in electric vehicles by 2025 in Spain and 2030 in Latin America. This new strategy, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, will bring together more than 70 projects in its first year of implementation. The company plans to commit a minimum of about $41.5 million (40 million Euros) to research and development in this area through 2025.

Cabify says the guide gives it a roadmap to continue to make progress on sustainability, with concrete targets it expects to reach by 2025. David Pérez, SVP of Stakeholder Relations, explains that “all areas of the company have participated in the creation of this strategy. We seek synergies that impact positively on our business, the environment and society.”

One of the most important milestones, the company says, is its aim to decarbonize its fleet in Spain by 2025 and in Latin America by 2030.

Decarbonization of fleets is becoming a significant goal for many companies. For example Frito-Lay is implementing an electric truck fleet at its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.