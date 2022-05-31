If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Caterpillar, District Energy St. Paul Plan 2 MW CHP Project

Combined Heat and Power
(Credit: Caterpillar)

A combined heat and power project — using variations of hydrogen and natural gas with a potential capacity of 2 megawatts of energy — is being undertaken by Caterpillar and District Energy St. Paul.

The companies will begin working on the combined heat and power (CHP) project during the second quarter of 2022 with installation and data collection beginning next year. They plan to develop a hydrogen-fueled power delivery and control system to study its greenhouse gas emissions as well as overall reliability, durability, and any possible barriers to adoption.

The companies use combinations of all hydrogen, all-natural gas, and natural gas blended with up to 25% hydrogen. The project will then compare how hydrogen and hydrogen blends can be integrated into a waste-heat-and-power platform.

Power and heat from the demonstration project will be fed into District Energy St. Paul’s distribution system to assess the hydrogen platform under real operating conditions. The three-year project is partially funded by the US Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

CHP produces electricity and thermal energy with high efficiency, according to the EPA, using heat that otherwise could be wasted. It can provide energy resiliency and be located at individual facilities, microgrids, and utilities to provide energy to multiple users, the EPA says.

During separate power and heat generation, nearly two-thirds of energy can be wasted. By capturing that otherwise wasted heat, CHP can result in an energy production that is 80% efficient compared with the 50% efficiency of more traditional methods.

The DOE sees CHP’s efficiency potential as a piece of energy transitions and has several programs to expand its use, including through its Better Buildings initiative. The CHP market is expected to grow at nearly 6% a year through 2026 and be valued at more than $35 billion, according to Research and Markets.

Caterpillar will use a flexible-fuel CHP system for the project that includes the Cat Master Microgrid Controller (MMC) and a Cat G3516 generator. The MMC will manage load dispatch requirements as the power system shows the performance, efficiency, and emissions characteristics of the platform, Caterpillar says.

Caterpillar has been active in CHP and last year introduced several natural gas generators, including the G3516. The company also has generators that operate on 100% hydrogen and green hydrogen.

District Energy St. Paul provides energy to downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, and surrounding areas. The utility says it reduced emissions by 68% between 2000 and 2021 and began using CHP in 2003, integrating renewable energy through solar thermal and biomass-fired heat and power projects to obtain nearly 50% carbon-free heat.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Individual Progress in the Fashion Industry Is Undermined by Wider Inaction
Rising Prices Have UK Small Businesses Evaluating Efficient Energy Transitions
Majority of UK Businesses Have Chosen Environmentally Conscious Vendors for e-Waste: Study
Schneider Electric Launches Grid Operations Platform on Microsoft Azure
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.