Central Virginia Achieves 28% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in One Year

Just one year after forming the Green Business Alliance, sixteen Central Virginia-based businesses have achieved a 28% collective reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The alliance, launched last spring, is an initiative of the nonprofit Community Climate Collaborative (C3) and consists of businesses ranging from a regional hospital to a car dealership to a biotech company. The goal of the group is to embrace corporate sustainability by taking action to reduce their collective carbon footprint.

On May 5, 2021, Green Business Alliance representatives pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2025. Comparing 2021 emissions to the baseline year, which varies by member, the GBA already offset a total of 4,800 metric tons of CO2-equivalent, the alliance says.

Specifically:

Eight members relocated to new buildings, all with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. This includes two LEED-certified buildings and Apex Clean Energy headquarters, the largest mass timber structure on the east coast.

Eight members have installed over 1,600 solar panels collectively on their properties, offsetting over 550 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

In 2022, GBA primary goals include creating Climate Action Plans, exploring fleet vehicle transformation, and completing energy audits to help plan for facility upgrades.

Other states have made similar goals. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson recently signed an executive order for the state government to improve energy efficiency that could lead to reducing energy costs by up to 20%. And the State of California released its 2022-23 Governor’s Budget, outlining the state government’s environment-centric objectives.