If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Central Virginia Achieves 28% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in One Year

(Credit: GBA)

Just one year after forming the Green Business Alliance, sixteen Central Virginia-based businesses have achieved a 28% collective reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. 

The alliance, launched last spring, is an initiative of the nonprofit Community Climate Collaborative (C3) and consists of businesses ranging from a regional hospital to a car dealership to a biotech company. The goal of the group is to embrace corporate sustainability by taking action to reduce their collective carbon footprint.

On May 5, 2021, Green Business Alliance representatives pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2025. Comparing 2021 emissions to the baseline year, which varies by member, the GBA already offset a total of 4,800 metric tons of CO2-equivalent, the alliance says.

Specifically: 

  • Eight members relocated to new buildings, all with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. This includes two LEED-certified buildings and Apex Clean Energy headquarters, the largest mass timber structure on the east coast.
  • Eight members have installed over 1,600 solar panels collectively on their properties, offsetting over 550 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

In 2022, GBA primary goals include creating Climate Action Plans, exploring fleet vehicle transformation, and completing energy audits to help plan for facility upgrades.

Other states have made similar goals. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson recently signed an executive order for the state government to improve energy efficiency that could lead to reducing energy costs by up to 20%. And the State of California released its 2022-23 Governor’s Budget, outlining the state government’s environment-centric objectives

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Samsung Electronics Implements a New Sustainable Process
Moody’s: More Net Zero Targets Could Increase Transition Risks in Emerging Markets
Fort Detrick Installing 6 Megawatt Energy Storage System
Gas South Offers a New Blend of Renewable Natural Gas to C&I Customers
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.