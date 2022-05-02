Construction on Idaho’s Largest Solar Project Now Underway

Construction has begun on the 120-megawatt (MW) Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho. Once complete, it will be the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, is managing the project.

Jackpot Solar, which is expected to achieve commercial operation by the end of 2022, will provide energy to Idaho Power through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Idaho Power is working toward its Clean Today, Cleaner Tomorrow goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045. When the company buys certified renewable energy as it’s doing here, it sells the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) to offset power supply costs and to keep customer prices low.

Swinerton Renewable Energy is doing the engineering and construction for the project, which will be located on 952 rural acres south of the city of Twin Falls. The project is expected to employ approximately 200 workers at peak construction. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, the Jackpot Solar facility will also have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant tax revenues for the Filer Consolidated School District.