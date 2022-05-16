‘Do Good Foods’ Begins Sale of Carbon-Reduced Chicken

Food company Do Good Foods has officially launched Do Good Chicken in grocers throughout Philadelphia. The company is on a mission to change the world with products that enable people to “Do Good” with everyday purchases. Its first introduction, Do Good Chicken, helps fight food waste and combat climate change.

Each year, about 40% of healthy grocery food gets tossed into landfills. To help keep this food from going to waste, Do Good Foods has partnered with grocers for a solution to protect our planet.

How it Works

After community donations, Do Good Foods takes healthy surplus food from grocery stores and upcycles it into nutrient-dense chicken feed that mimics a chicken’s natural diet. The carbon-reduced chicken is then made available for purchase at those same markets, closing the loop and helping combat food waste. Each Do Good Chicken saves approximately four pounds of surplus groceries from being thrown away, thus preventing approximately three pounds of greenhouse gases.

Do Good Foods has teamed up with Philadelphia chef and founder of Carroll Couture Cuisine and Spice Finch, Jennifer Carroll, to provide home cooks with an easy, climate-friendly recipe using delicious Do Good Chicken, spices, herbs and fresh vegetables.