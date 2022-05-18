DOE Announces $15.3 Billion in Energy Savings

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $15.3 billion in energy savings through the Better Buildings Initiative, a public-private partnership with more than 900 businesses, state and local governments, utilities, housing authorities, and other organizations across the United States pursuing energy, waste, water, and/or greenhouse gas reduction goals — and sharing their solutions. These savings represent 155 million metric tons of carbon emissions. Decarbonizing America’s building sector is a key part of President Biden’s plan to reach a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

The 2022 Better Buildings Progress Report, released today, summarizes the achievements of Better Buildings partners, which include 36 of the country’s Fortune 100 companies, ten of the top 25 US employers, and more than 100 state and local governments. Together these companies represent 14% of the American manufacturing energy consumption footprint and 13% of total commercial building space.

Highlights from the 2022 Better Buildings Progress Report include:

Demonstrating market leadership: Twelve “Goal Achiever” organizations reached their Better Buildings Challenge energy or water goals in the past year. Through the Better Buildings or Better Plants Challenge, more than 345 organizations have committed to increasing their energy efficiency and sharing their solutions with the market.

Advancing decarbonization: More than 100 organizations have joined Better Climate Challenge , committing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 50% or more within 10 years across their facilities and fleets. DOE is supporting their efforts by providing technical assistance, facilitating peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and highlighting real-world, replicable solutions.

Reducing financing barriers: Financial Allies have extended more than $28 billion for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects since the start of the program.

Promoting workforce development: In its first year, the Better Buildings Workforce Accelerator provided nearly 100 trainings to more than 38,000 participants. Additionally, more than 500 attendees joined Better Plants Virtual In-Plant trainings in the past year, identifying over $4 million in potential energy savings.

Driving innovation and emerging technologies: Integrated Lighting Campaign participants reported energy savings of approximately 4 million kilowatt-hours through the implementation of advanced lighting systems.

Supporting green leasing and high-performance buildings: Green Lease Leaders launched a new Platinum level to recognize companies for integrating high-performance leasing and social equity practices into building operations.

The DOE has made other moves to advance President Biden’s goal, including requiring new federal buildings and those with major retrofits to meet certain energy efficiency standards starting next year.