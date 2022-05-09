Enel X Announces Alltown Fresh to Help in Case of Power Outages

Alltown Fresh in Ayer, Massachusetts, will now be more resilient in the event of a local power outage, due to an innovative microgrid, say Enel X and Global Partners LP.

The microgrid will offer on-site generated power to Alltown Fresh Ayer by integrating solar panels on the canopy, a battery storage unit, and a portable generator connection, all designed, built, operated, and financed by Enel X. To support EV drivers, Enel X installed a universally compatible JuicePump 50kW, which can charge vehicles up to 80% battery capacity in 30 to 60 minutes.

The microgrid is the first project to be completed under InnovateMass’s Resilient Service Stations Challenge, which seeks to ensure continuous power for service stations near evacuation routes across the state.

Enel X also partnered with National Grid under the EV Make Ready Program to upgrade the grid to support EV charging, power for the service station, and interconnection of the distributed energy resources co-located behind the same meter.

Gas stations and convenience stores provide critical refueling, water, food, Wi-Fi connection, and other services for the general public, first responders, and utility crews during emergencies, the companies point out. Yet these stations are subject to the same grid power losses as other buildings. Like the one at Alltown Fresh Ayer, microgrids can change that by providing backup power and resilience while increasing the adoption of clean energy and electric mobility solutions.

The Alltown Fresh Ayer microgrid incorporates Enel X’s portfolio of distributed energy and electric mobility solutions, including an 87 kW / 174 kWh battery, an 87 kWp PV rooftop solar array, and a 50 kW DC fast charging station, supported by Enel X’s Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Optimization software (DER.OS) and JuiceNet software, and JuicePass for EV drivers. By integrating the system behind the same meter, on-site solar power will help charge electric vehicles (EVs). During a grid outage, the facility’s critical loads can continue to be powered.

Enel X offers a flexible financing solution bundling all microgrid assets to support businesses in resiliency efforts. The customer pays a flat rate for the solar power generated, receives a share of the energy storage asset’s financial benefits, and keeps the EV charging revenues.

Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) launched the Resilient Service Stations Challenge to seek innovative solutions to offer measurable energy resilience to service stations while boosting clean energy adoption across the state.