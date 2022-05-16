If you've no account register here first time
Evoque, Archer Building Tennessee Data Center Campus

Tennessee Data Center
(Credit: Evoque)

A data center campus in Tennessee with a potential capacity of more than 100 megawatts is being planned by Evoque and Archer Datacenters.

Evoque is investing $200 million in the project and says it aims to provide a green power platform to meet the growing demand for renewable energy in the data center industry. The site will be located near Nashville in Gallatin with 500,000 square feet of data center space, which is anchored with an existing data center shell that has more than 40 megawatts of power available from the Gallatin Department of Electricity’s (GDE) adjacent substation.

The campus will help meet the growing needs of data center space in the region, including serving cloud providers and large companies, Evoque says.

With technology booming, so is the need for data centers. They are energy intensive facilities, though, and that has companies and facilities developing comprehensive plans to lessen their impacts as markets such as green data centers boom.

The project will initially be a four-phased development added to the existing site as well as an adjoining parcel of land. The data center site will have the potential to increase energy capacity with updated transmission capacity from GDE and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Archer operates the site and built the original infrastructure, which was expected to be completed earlier in 2022, according to a report by the Tennessean. The Tennessean also reported that Archer would receive renewable energy credits from TVA for the site. Evoque says it is committed to building a complete renewable energy platform as part of the project.

The campus is also near a data center by Facebook parent Meta, which recently agreed to purchase renewable energy from a 70 megawatt solar project in Tennessee called the McKellar Solar Farm to help power its facilities there. Meta is also building what it says will be one of the most sustainable data centers developed in the Kansas City area.

