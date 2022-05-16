GenCell Energy Delivers Zero-Emission Fuel Cell Backup Power to Rail Industry

GenCell Energy and RedHawk Energy Systems LLC have announced a partnership to deliver GenCell’s zero-emission fuel cell backup power systems to support critical infrastructure requirements in the US rail and other key industry sectors.

With the US administration encouraging the accelerated transition to clean energy resources, and with climate concerns challenging critical industries to reinforce the resilience of their power facilities in the event of severe weather incidents that increase the risk of power outages, private and public service providers across the United States are growing the demand for innovative energy technologies to meet these challenges. Faced with the job of keeping trains moving or risking financial repercussions and loss of customers, railroads and transit agencies have especially low tolerance for power interruptions.

With that in mind, the partners have joined forces to meet the needs of rail and other industries requiring uninterrupted power for the continuous operations of their signal and communications equipment.

Incorporating comprehensive operational intelligence software and enabling extended runtime and compliance with sustainability targets while requiring minimal maintenance and support, GenCell’s fuel cells offer RedHawk customers “fuel cell proposition at a cost comparable or less than that of pollutant diesel alternatives,” the company says.

GenCell has also recently announced a significant breakthrough which enables the production of green ammonia directly from water at very low temperature and pressure in comparison to the traditional ammonia production processes commonly carried out today around the world. The company is also formally launching its GenCell Fox off-grid power solution for mobile operators that generates power on-demand from ammonia.