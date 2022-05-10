IBM Study: CEOs Say Sustainability is Imperative, Yet Data Questions Remain

A new IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study revealed that sustainability is rising higher on corporate agendas, and CEOs recognize sustainability as a business imperative and growth driver. Yet as CEOs face growing pressures from boards and investors, a lack of reliable data insights is hindering their ability to take action.

IBM’s annual CEO study, Own your impact: Practical pathways to transformational sustainability, which surveyed more than 3,000 CEOs worldwide, found that nearly half of respondents rank sustainability as a top priority for their organizations — an increase of 37% from 2021. However, more than half (51%) also cite sustainability among their greatest challenges in the next two to three years, with lack of data insights, unclear ROI, and technology barriers as hurdles. And while 95% of CEOs report being at least in the piloting stage of implementing their sustainability strategy, just under a quarter (23%) say they are implementing their sustainability strategy across their entire organization.

“CEOs are leading during one of the most complex environments ever, including war, inflation, talent shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis,” said John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, in a press release. “Despite these challenges, they aren’t taking their foot off the gas when it comes to sustainability, and more now rank it among their top priorities. Yet, many don’t fully appreciate the extent to which data and technology can bridge the gap from strategy to impact.”

Key study findings include: