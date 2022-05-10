Kraft Heinz Developing Paper-Based Ketchup Bottle

Kraft Heinz is teaming up with Pulpex to develop a paper-based, renewable, and recyclable bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp. Heinz is the first sauce brand to test the potential of Pulpex’s sustainable paper bottle packaging for its range of condiments.

This initiative aligns with the company’s goal to make all packaging globally recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025. It is also an innovation that will help Kraft Heinz achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Heinz and Pulpex are developing a prototype to test how the innovation could be used for Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles and other packaging formats in years to come. Pulpex’s current data indicates the carbon footprint of Pulpex bottles is materially less than glass and plastic on a bottle-by-bottle basis. Once used, they are also expected to be widely and readily recyclable in paper waste streams.

The next step in the process will involve prototype testing to assess performance before testing with consumers and bringing the bottle to market.

The pulp-based bottle would become the newest option available to Heinz Tomato Ketchup consumers, joining the recyclable Heinz glass bottle and plastic bottle, as well as plastic squeeze bottles with their 30% recycled content (available only in the E.U.) and 100% recyclable caps.