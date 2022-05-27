MassArt Completes Energy and Water Retrofits Project

The Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) has announced the completion of its energy and water retrofits project. By working with Ameresco, the project included facility upgrades across seven campus buildings and 15 energy conservation measures.

Retrofits included improved lighting controls, building management system and controls upgrades, steam heating improvements, make up air units and exhaust fans installations, and real-time metering. Other efforts included demand-response and general building code upgrades. MassArt is targeted to amass $436,385 in annual cost savings, which will allow the university to implement additional academic and infrastructure upgrades.

Construction covered approximately 800,000 square feet across university facilities, with Ameresco leading the design, labor and material procurement, installation, testing and commissioning, measurement and verification, inspection, training, and more throughout the entirety of the project.

Other schools have been working to improve their carbon footprints in various ways. Smith College recently broke ground on a geothermal campus energy project that will lower the college’s carbon emissions by 90%, allowing Smith to become carbon neutral by 2030. Several school systems and a Florida community are implementing an energy conservation platform to help them become more efficient as well as help to reduce costs.

Additionally, this fall, over 300 colleges and universities will introduce carbon labeling to their dining halls, indicating which recipes have lower relative social and environmental impacts based on eight factors such as GHG emissions, water usage, land use, soil biodiversity, and labor conditions. Chartwells, in partnership with HowGood, will introduce this labeling at campuses across the country.