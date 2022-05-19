Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability Available to Orgs June 1

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solutions will be available June 1 and will provide the intelligence and data management capabilities for organizations to make progress with their sustainability goals and requirements.

According to the company, the release of Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will help organizations:

Unify data intelligence . To effectively drive sustainability reporting, sustainability efforts, and business transformation, organizations need better visibility into activities across their enterprise and value chain. Collecting and connecting IoT data from devices using sensors — combined with rich services at the edge or in the cloud — provides the basis to monitor and measure activities at scale. Microsoft Sustainability Manager will empower organizations to more easily record, report, and reduce their environmental impact through increasingly automated data connections that deliver actionable insights. This extensible Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solution centralizes previously disparate data in a common data format and offers organizations an increasingly comprehensive view into the emissions impact of their entire operation and value chain.

Build more enduring IT infrastructures. Organizations can reduce their environmental impact and increase business value when they replace tools, systems, or activities with more efficient options. Moving workloads to the cloud, for example, can increase both carbon and energy efficiencies. Emissions Impact Dashboard applications provide Microsoft customers with transparency into emissions produced from their use of Microsoft cloud services. Devices also contribute to an organization's environmental footprint. Surface devices maximize sustainability of materials and extend product life while minimizing product carbon footprint and energy consumption.

Reduce the environmental impact of operations. With digital solutions delivered through Microsoft and our growing partner ecosystem, we're already helping organizations maximize asset and production efficiencies, reduce the environmental impact of their buildings and spaces, and advance their transition to clean energy.

Create more sustainable value chains. Digital technologies are also helping organizations facilitate greater transparency and accountability through their value chain, from raw materials to product creation to distribution. A data-first approach can help organizations achieve data integrity and gain the visibility they need to drive efficiencies, reduce emissions, and design out waste.

Much of this important work is being achieved through collaboration with Microsoft’s global ecosystem of partners.