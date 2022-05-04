Papa John’s Announces ESG Metric for Incentive Compensation

Papa John’s International today announced its corporate incentive bonus plan now includes an ESG metric, making the company the first major US pizza delivery chain to announce that its ESG priorities will be linked with incentive compensation. This announcement comes in tandem with the release of the company’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report, covering initiatives to advance the company’s environment, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, and topics most important to the company and stakeholders.

For 2022, the formula used to determine eligible team members’ and executives’ annual bonuses will be tied to advancing certain ESG priorities that align with Papa Johns’ purpose, values and business objectives. The ESG metric measures Papa John’s ongoing efforts to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion, assess environmental impacts and opportunities and further Papa John’s commitment to Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.

The 2022 ESG priorities were informed by Papa John’s Materiality Assessment and established in collaboration with the Papa John’s Executive Leadership Team, Board of Directors, and subject-matter experts across the company.

Additional Report Highlights Pertaining to the Environment Include: