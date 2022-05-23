Polestar Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions Per Car by 6%

Polestar reduced greenhouse gas emissions per car sold by 6% through its focus on increased efficiency and use of renewable energy in 2021, according to its Annual Review and Sustainability report.

To achieve a 6% level of GHG reduction in one year, Polestar increased manufacturing efficiency and the use of renewables across its supply chain. It also announced targets to halve carbon emissions per sold car between 2020 and 2030 and to reach climate neutrality across its value chain by 2040. Amidst a global push for companies to demonstrate they are living up to their green claims, Polestar is focusing on greater transparency in the auto sector by reporting on its climate credentials with the publication of this second Sustainability Review, the company says.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says that proper reporting makes the company “accountable for the steps taken every year towards that goal.”

The 2021 report reviews a year for the company that saw the launch of the Polestar 0 project – Polestar’s goal to create a climate-neutral car by 2030 – and the announcement of the first partner companies joining forces with Polestar towards achieving that goal. Polestar also introduced a product sustainability declaration, displaying sustainability information for Polestar 2 in all retail environments. Polestar’s continued partnership with Circulor now includes blockchain traceability of mica, in addition to cobalt that is already traced in Polestar 2 batteries from material source to finished product.