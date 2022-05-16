Saint-Gobain Invests $100 Million to Expand Roofing Shingle Manufacturing Facility

Saint-Gobain, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC, has announced plans to invest $100 million over the next two to three years to expand its CertainTeed roofing shingle manufacturing facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, more than doubling production capacity at that location. A focus on sustainability will be at the forefront of the expansion project through upgrades to manufacturing equipment and building design.

These improvements will allow for a 14% reduction of CO2 emissions per production unit, as well as further water and energy consumption reductions.

The project will be supported by more than $5 million in state and local tax incentives realized over the next decade.

The expansion in Peachtree City will add over 65,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and comes only months after Saint-Gobain announced its global Grow and Impact strategy.

Saint-Gobain’s expansion in Peachtree City comes just one week after the company announced an expansion at its facility in Dublin, Georgia. These expansion projects will serve to support the company’s growing customer base in the southeastern United States. The investment will double the facility’s production capacity of fiberglass products used in thermal insulation and heat protection, and is supported with over $12 million in tax credits and incentives from the State of Georgia, including over $1,000,000 in assistance from the Georgia Quick Start workforce training program through the Technical College System of Georgia.

The company is also investing $32 million to upgrade equipment at its insulation plant in Chowchilla, California, which will expand the facility’s production capacity by 13% and significantly reduce its carbon footprint, as well as installing heat recovery technology at its gypsum wallboard plant in Vancouver, which the company says will improve the facility’s energy efficiency and reduce its carbon emissions by 10%.