Samsung Electronics Implements a New Sustainable Process

Samsung Electronics has implemented new environmentally sustainable processes and initiatives, including low-impact product manufacturing practices and resource acquisition. These new changes join the company’s existing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint across its product portfolio.

As part of Samsung’s “Together for Tomorrow” vision, the company has applied recycled materials in its select monitor and digital signage products in order to minimize resource waste. Samsung is now using more recycled materials in these products, including the rear cover of its monitors, to increase resource circularity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Digital signage solutions, including the 2022 Smart Signage, received certified energy efficiency grades that rise to new industry standards, the company says. Samsung has also incorporated eco-conscious packaging, which features recycled materials in all signage products since 2021 — similar to a move from Bumble Bee Seafood that changed its shrink wrap to paperboard in all of its multipacks.

To improve both resource and energy efficiency, Samsung is using a SoC (System on Chip) solution that, when applied to the monitors and signage, allows content to be displayed without any additional devices, saving both waste and energy. Plus, Samsung has extended its product lifespan with enhanced durability to further minimize waste.

In recognition of its efforts for product efficiency, Samsung has earned an Energy Star certification1 in addition to an EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) certification for its energy efficiency improvements and recycled plastic use in its 2022 Smart Signage lineup.

