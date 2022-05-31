Schneider Electric Launches Grid Operations Platform on Microsoft Azure

Schneider Electric, an energy management solutions company, recently announced Grid Operations Platform as a Service as part of its EcoStruxure Grid portfolio. Backed by Microsoft Azure’s open cloud computing platform, Schneider Electric is offering a deployment environment that enables grid planning and operations solutions to be hosted and managed on the cloud.

As the industry experiences significant disruption and technology advancing at a rapid pace, traditional ways of deploying software solutions and associated services are changing. Schneider’s Grid Operations Platform as a Service was built to answer the challenges that grid operators face today. While cloud solutions continue to demonstrate value across industries, grid operators can gain value with simplified deployments, incremental enhancements, increased scalability and reduced maintenance – all while enabling managed and advisory services. Simplified, stepwise, cybersecure approaches are in demand for all aspects of grid management, both IT and OT. Schneider Electric is delivering Grid Operations Platform as a Service on Azure in collaboration with Microsoft to address the demands of critical energy infrastructure for the energy industry.

Schneider Electric already has EcoStruxure DERMS (distributed energy resource management systems) and EcoStruxure ADMS (advanced distribution management system) running on Azure, including use cases such as DER (distributed energy resource) management, outage management, grid planning, and user training. This is unlocking value that can be delivered to a much broader market where smaller organizations can realize the same benefits as the largest ones. This progression provides increased value to customers and enables a more agile approach to delivering innovation.