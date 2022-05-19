Texas Instruments to Build LEED Certified Fabrication Plants

Texas Instruments is building new 300-mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plants (or “fabs”) in Sherman, Texas. The new fabs will be designed to meet one of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building rating system’s highest levels of structural efficiency and sustainability: LEED Gold. Advanced 300-mm equipment and processes in Sherman will further reduce waste, water, and energy consumption.

This is one of the largest private-sector economic investment in Texas history and reiterated the company’s commitment to expanding its internal manufacturing capacity for the long term.

The potential $30 billion investment includes plans for four fabs to meet demand over time, supporting as many as 3,000 direct jobs. The new fabs will manufacture tens of millions of analog and embedded processing chips daily that will go into electronics everywhere.

Production from the first Sherman fab is expected in 2025. The fabs will complement TI’s existing 300-mm fabs, which include DMOS6 (Dallas), RFAB1 and the soon-to-be-completed RFAB2 (both in Richardson, Texas), which is expected to start production later this year. Additionally, LFAB (Lehi, Utah) is expected to begin production in early 2023.