United Rentals Turns to Electric Trucks for North American Fleet

United Rentals, the world’s largest equipment rental company, has announced a new agreement with Ford Pro to purchase all-electric vehicles for its North American rental and company fleets. The agreement initially includes orders for 500 F-150 Lightning trucks and 30 E-Transit vans, with 120 trucks and all 30 vans to be delivered in 2022. The vehicles will be used by United Rentals customers on construction and industrial jobsites, and by the company’s sales, service, and delivery personnel.

United Rentals has selected the Ford F-150 Lightning model with a maximum target range of 320 miles and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 lbs. The E-Transit is an all-electric commercial cargo van with a target range of 126 miles. The company expects to deploy the vehicles in the second half of 2022.

United Rentals will partner with Ford Pro Solution experts to provide charging options for customers that include home, worksite, and Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network. Additionally, Ford Pro Solution experts will assist United Rentals with the optimal placement and use of the new vehicles in the company’s electrification plan and installation of charging infrastructure.

United Rentals has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35% by 2030, from 2018.