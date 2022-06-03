Ball Corporation and Novelis Encourage Companies to Prioritize Circularity

Ball Corporation and Novelis, both of which recently joined the World Economic Forum’s newly formed aluminum branch of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), are calling on industry peers to prioritize circularity.

The aluminum industry as a whole is responsible for two percent of the world’s man-made GHG emissions and emits more than 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide, due mainly to the electricity required to produce primary aluminum. Demand for aluminum continues to grow as an enabler of the mobility, energy and circular economy transition. Given the size of the challenge, Ball and Novelis are encouraging companies across the value chain to join them and get involved in accelerating decarbonization in the aluminum sector.

Launched as a partnership between The World Economic Forum and US Department of State, through US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the Office of Global Partnerships, and in collaboration with US Department of Commerce and Department of Energy, the First Movers Coalition is a global initiative harnessing the purchasing power of companies to decarbonize seven hard to abate industrial sectors that currently account for 30% of global emissions: Aluminum, Aviation, Chemicals, Concrete, Shipping, Steel, and Trucking. They are also encouring the industry to further explore new carbon removal technologies.

Both Ball and Novelis will purchase 10% of all primary aluminum annually as near-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Both companies will also ensure that at least 50% of all the aluminum used annually is sourced from recycled aluminum by 2030, with Novelis already surpassing this number with 57% of its inputs today being recycled content. Ball is also focused on its 2030 circularity vision for the aluminum beverage packaging industry to achieve 85% recycled content.

Ball Corporation also recently announced it has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) in which Ball will purchase 151 megawatts of new wind energy from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. Novelis is building a $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and rolling plant with a focus on advanced sustainability and circular manufacturing.