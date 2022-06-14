City of Toronto Launches Program to Eliminate Single Use and Takeaway Items

The City of Toronto is taking a role in addressing single-use waste with the launch of its latest ReduceWasteTO program, dubbed Reducing Single-Use. The new program is the first stage of the city’s “Single-Use and Takeaway Items Reduction Strategy.”

Through this program, the city will provide businesses with examples of simple actions they can take to eliminate the unnecessary use of single-use and takeaway items. The program will also recognize and showcase the leadership of businesses already taking action to eliminate waste from single-use and takeaway items, as well as service providers with innovative business solutions or a service that is helping businesses reduce single-use waste.

Businesses already taking the initiative to reduce their waste from single-use and takeaway items are encouraged to complete the city’s new online survey to share success stories and innovative business solutions to be included in the first edition of the online directory, which will be published at a later date.

Toronto companies that have already taken moves to reduce waste include Henderson Brewing Company, which started piloting a reusable milk crate home delivery program. Henderson Brewing says that it has long used milk crates for beer sold at its brewery in downtown Toronto. That step alone helped cut packaging use by more than 10,000 cases over the last few years, according to the company.

Tim Hortons also recently announced a global ban on its use of PFAS in order to transition away from these chemicals in its food packaging materials.

