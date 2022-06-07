Compass Datacenters Partners with Foster Fuels and Uses Biodiesel to Fuel Generators

Compass Datacenters has announced a new partnership with Foster Fuels, allowing Compass to use hydrogenated vegetable oil-based biodiesel (HVO) to fuel its on-site generators. Compass says it is expected to reduce Scope 1 emissions by as much as 85%.

Biodiesel can be blended and used in a variety of concentrations, according to the Department of Energy. The DOE has found that emissions for biodiesel can be 74% lower than petroleum diesel. Other technologies to use biofuels, such as an engine system that allows heavy-duty trucks to use ethanol, have been found to cut emissions of the life of a heavy-duty truck by 42% compared with using diesel.

“The Foster Fuels partnership is part of our overall strategy to reduce our Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions and will make our generators far more sustainable,” said Adil Attlassy, Compass Chief Technology Officer. “Based on our results to date, using HVO blended fuels is reducing our generators’ Scope 1 GHG emissions by approximately 85% versus traditional diesel. Additionally, we are significantly reducing particulates and sulfides as compared to fossil fuels, eliminating diesel’s dirty smoke plume.”

With technology use increasing and the sustainability of data centers in the spotlight, the value of the green data center market is expected to reach $145 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2028 with the value of the market increasing from $46.7 billion in 2020, according to recent research.

Foster Fuels will serve as Compass’ preferred green diesel provider, the companies say.