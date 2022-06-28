Constellation and NASA Announce Work on a $28M Energy Efficiency Project

Constellation and NASA announced that work is underway on a $28.1 million energy efficiency project at 15 buildings on the campus of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Greenbelt, Maryland.

This project helps NASA GSFC achieve its sustainability goals and focuses on reducing energy and water consumption across the campus. These upgrades are expected to help NASA GSFC reduce its energy consumption by more than 38 million kilowatt hours and avoid nearly 27,000 metric tons in carbon emissions annually. As a result of the many upgrades to the campus, NASA GSFC is projected to save $1.8 million in annual energy costs and receive $3.3 million in energy efficiency rebates.

An extensive audit identified the slate of energy conservation measures, including significant LED lighting upgrades, more efficient HVAC and plumbing replacements, retrofits to laboratory fume hoods, and retro-commissioning of existing buildings – a detailed process of evaluating and analyzing the performance of a building’s systems to implement measures to ensure the building is operating most efficiently and as designed.

Additionally, Constellation will implement a monitoring-based commissioning (MBCx) system to provide GSFC building managers with detailed operational performance metrics in real time. For example, if a building is unexpectedly using more energy, MBCx will generate a notification when a building parameter falls outside of its intended range and will assist in pinpointing the contributing issue.

Constellation also recently partnered with Microsoft to develop a carbon accounting solution that offers customers a better way to monitor their clean energy efforts and makes carbon accounting less abstract by matching electricity use with a local clean energy source in real time.

The Giant Company also entered into a long-term renewable supply agreement with Constellation to power its Pennsylvania operations, including select stores, fuel stations and perishable distribution centers, with renewable energy. This power purchase agreement (PPA) will procure a total of 80 megawatts of renewable energy.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit, July 19-21. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to the struggles you face every day. Speakers from companies including Kellogg’s, Estée Lauder Companies, American Family Insurance, Tillamook and many more will share tactics and lessons-learned that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability and ESG challenges. Learn more about the Summit here, or go straight to registration!