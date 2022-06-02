Corona Launches Biodegradable and Compostable Six-Pack

Global beer brand Corona has launched a 100% biodegradable and compostable six-pack made from 100% barley straw in India. The six-pack is as durable as regular packaging and eliminates the need for using virgin wood from trees and other resources, the company says.

Corona works with barley farmers in India to buy leftover straw that is often the cause of crop burning, a critical issue in North India, to manufacture these 100% biodegradable compostable six-packs. By commercializing barley straw, farmers receive an income for crop waste that otherwise has limited marketable benefits. Converting barley straw to packaging uses a third of the water used by traditional technologies. Additionally, the packing helps reduce crop burning and prevents approximately 1400 KG CO2 emissions/ton of packaging produced.

AB InBev and sustainable packaging company Craste have been working towards developing this technology for more than three years. The new packaging is currently being piloted in Bangalore and once completed successfully, it will be rolled out to other states in India.

Other beer companies’ sustainability initiatives include Bud Light Next, which has completed the process to become Climate Neutral Certified. By measuring and offsetting last year’s carbon emissions and implementing reduction plans for future emissions, Bud Light Next has met the independent certification standard from Climate Neutral.

Coors Light has announced it will eliminate plastic rings from packaging globally and will become the largest beer brand in North America to do so. The company also announced an $85 million investment into sustainable packaging, enabling Coors Light to begin the transition to fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers later this year.