Distributed Control Systems Push Energy Transitions

Distributed control systems are a vital part of automation and keeping a variety of processes and industries running smoothly, and as technology advances, they could help meet increasing energy transitions and demands in a sustainable manner.

Automation systems can expand energy transitions with an ability to adapt to market conditions and new technologies, provide reliability, and offer standard interfaces for third-party connectivity, according to a report by ABB. The report sees distributed control systems (DCS) as able to improve efficiency with quicker implementation while facilitating digital transitions that will offer collaboration between operators and systems resulting in sustainable performance.

With technology increasing and the demands for sustainability and efficiency increasingly a business priority, automation is a part of the goals of many companies to make improvements to their operations. A recent report by U+ found using artificial intelligence with clean energy sources such as wind power could save investors $1.3 trillion in energy transitions over the next 30 years.

Platforms such as DCS have long provided industries such as energy, water, chemicals, and transportation with tools to help them effectively operate. DCS can combine process controls, electrical controls, power management, and safety management.

They can help companies meet demands while adjusting to energy prices and fluctuations with tools like up-to-date data. They can also aid in adapting to unpredictable supply chain environments as well as keep up on regulatory situations.

DCS can help increase energy management through integrated controls and using automated processes that were at one time powered by fossil fuels. This type of management can increase the energy efficiency of operations as well as incorporating renewable energy sources, according to the report.

Automation and technology advances continue to grow as an integral part of energy and sustainability transitions. Such platforms are becoming tools in areas like building management, monitoring supply chains and water treatment.

Sustainability targets have helped drive manufacturing toward automation, in which 80% of it will be automated within a decade, according to a report by Ericsson IndustryLab. Advancing technology, such as using blockchains, is increasingly necessary for businesses to keep up with energy transitions.

Digital technologies will help with deploying these integrated systems, which will also increase efficiency, according to the report. Overall, the ABB report says, automation systems can be a key piece of installing infrastructure that can lead to increased use of renewables, energy storage and production of clean fuels like green hydrogen.