Emerson Plans to Reach Net Zero by 2030

Emerson, a global provider of technology and software solutions, plans to reach net zero across its own operations for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, and announced its sustainability strategy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions by 2045.

These 2030 near-term targets have been approved by Science Based Target initiatives (SBTi) as consistent with the trajectory required to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. Emerson has also committed to validate its long-term 2045 net zero target, in line with the SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard.

The company has achieved a 17% decrease in emissions intensity since 2018, improved CDP Climate Change rating to B, and aligned a set of targets with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard, the company says.

The Science Based Targets Initiative (STBi) Net-Zero Corporate Standard sets more ambitious near-term targets, according to a new Jefferies report, while establishing the framework for further-out goals while requiring companies to neutralize residual emissions by removal and storage of carbon from the atmosphere.

“In the face of climate change, we believe driving at-scale adoption of energy transition solutions can make a net zero future a reality,” says Mike Train, Emerson’s senior vice president and chief sustainability officer.

