ExxonMobil Becomes a Partner of Houston’s Ion Hub

ExxonMobil has joined as a Founding Partner of Houston’s innovation hub, The Ion, to curate programming to advance the energy transition. The Ion District is “a job-generating neighborhood fueled by clean and sustainable technologies,” and the Ion is a 266,000-square-foot building, which anchors the 16-acre innovation district.

ExxonMobil is working with the Ion as a partner to share best innovation and research practices to support the Ion’s mission as a global technology hub and further empower local entrepreneurs and Houston’s workforce. ExxonMobil plans to leverage the Ion’s innovation ecosystem, partner and academic network, which has relationships with ten-plus local schools and universities, to help develop solutions for the world’s emerging energy issues. Long-term, this work will contribute to the overall growth of emerging technologies and innovation in Houston.

The Ion’s other Founding Partners are Aramco, Chevron Technology Ventures, Baker Botts, and Microsoft and Affiliate Partners bp and Intel.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil announced that it will now be organized along three business lines – ExxonMobil Upstream Company, ExxonMobil Product Solutions, and ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. They will be supported by a single technology organization, ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering, and other centralized service-delivery groups providing similar capabilities, building on the successful consolidation of major projects across the corporation in 2019.

This partnership may be part of ExxonMobil’s plans to grow shareholder value by delivering solutions that help meet the global need for energy and for lower greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change.

