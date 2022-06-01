Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Reach $61B by 2026

The global water treatment chemicals market size was valued at $39.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $61.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets

The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for water treatment chemicals in around the world.

The primary energy demand of APAC is huge, mainly due to the continuous population growth. Its demand for electricity is projected to grow over 70% till 2035. The energy sector is, therefore, expected to drive the water treatment chemicals market growth in the region. The market in the region is growing at a steady rate due to the growing demand from end-use segments such as municipal water treatment, power generation, chemical, oil & gas, and mining. Urbanization and rising environmental awareness are driving rapid growth in urban water supply and wastewater treatment sectors.

Corrosion inhibitors is projected to be the largest type segment in the water treatment chemicals market. Corrosion inhibitor is the best-known method of preventing corrosion and degradation of metal surfaces in equipment.

The demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and substantial growth in several key markets. Every industry consumes water for a variety of applications, including metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water.

A digital platform that can help wastewater utilities manage aeration and chemical use — which will in turn help significantly reduce energy use — is being offered by Xylem. Additionally, the US Department of Energy recently announced awards totaling $27.5 million for 16 water infrastructure projects. Modern technology has the potential to reduce energy use in aging water infrastructure, particularly in wastewater treatment.