If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Google Cloud Accelerates Wind Energy Development

(Credit: Pixabay)

Google Cloud has entered into a new partnership for the development of an Artificial Intelligence-based energy solution to optimize the value of ENGIE’s wind portfolio on the short-term power markets. ENGIE and Google Cloud’s AI Services and Industry Solutions (AIIS) will team up to combine both expertise in power markets and AI to develop the solution. This project will facilitate transactions for wind asset developers and create benefits for wind power producers, accelerating the energy transition.

The key objective of the AI pilot is to predict how much wind power should be sold on which power market and at what price. This is a challenge due to the complexity of the short-term power markets and the unpredictable nature of wind production. In order to tackle this problem, vast amounts of data from various sources needs to be collected, stored and analyzed. The AI solution leverages a performant and scalable data system and advanced machine learning algorithms to extract value from the data that supports subsequent decisions. Once this project is complete, the scale of the impact could be far-reaching: there are hundreds of Gigawatts of wind farms operating around the world, all of which could benefit from improved forecasting using AI.

After having already concluded several corporate green PPAs together and the first 24/7 Carbon Free Energy contract in Europe, this new collaboration with Google Cloud is aligned with the 24/7 Carbon Free Energy Compact initiative supported by the United Nations.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Dell Technology’s Path to Reducing Energy Intensity and Carbon Emissions
Mandarin Oriental Sets Energy, Emissions, Waste, and Water Reduction Targets
MassArt Completes Energy and Water Retrofits Project
DOE Funds $38 Million Worth of Decarbonization Projects
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.