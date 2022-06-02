Google Cloud Accelerates Wind Energy Development

Google Cloud has entered into a new partnership for the development of an Artificial Intelligence-based energy solution to optimize the value of ENGIE’s wind portfolio on the short-term power markets. ENGIE and Google Cloud’s AI Services and Industry Solutions (AIIS) will team up to combine both expertise in power markets and AI to develop the solution. This project will facilitate transactions for wind asset developers and create benefits for wind power producers, accelerating the energy transition.

The key objective of the AI pilot is to predict how much wind power should be sold on which power market and at what price. This is a challenge due to the complexity of the short-term power markets and the unpredictable nature of wind production. In order to tackle this problem, vast amounts of data from various sources needs to be collected, stored and analyzed. The AI solution leverages a performant and scalable data system and advanced machine learning algorithms to extract value from the data that supports subsequent decisions. Once this project is complete, the scale of the impact could be far-reaching: there are hundreds of Gigawatts of wind farms operating around the world, all of which could benefit from improved forecasting using AI.

After having already concluded several corporate green PPAs together and the first 24/7 Carbon Free Energy contract in Europe, this new collaboration with Google Cloud is aligned with the 24/7 Carbon Free Energy Compact initiative supported by the United Nations.