Honeywell, EnLink Developing Carbon Capture System

Honeywell and EnLink Midstream are teaming up to develop a carbon capture platform that targets industrial-scale carbon dioxide emitters along the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

The companies will use Honeywell’s existing carbon capture technologies and its hydrogen purification technologies for lower carbon production with EnLink’s projected sequestration connections and planned carbon dioxide transportation network that uses pipeline infrastructure already in place. The partnership will focus on the Mississippi River corridor from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, an area in which the companies say there are many large and concentrated sources of industrial carbon dioxide emissions.

Honeywell will also conduct a feasibility study to retrofit carbon capture capabilities at its current facilities in Louisiana. The companies say the process can simplify carbon capture and hydrogen production and hope that the system can accelerate industry-wide emissions reductions.

Carbon capture and storage are viewed as an integral part of reducing carbon emissions. The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions estimates the process has the potential to capture up to 90% of emissions from industrial facilities.

The Gulf Coast has become a focus of such efforts, and last year 11 companies announced plans to build a carbon capture and storage hub in Houston that has the potential to capture up to 50 million metric tons of emissions per year by 2030 and 100 million metric tons by 2040. Chevron, Dow, ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell were among those taking part.

Chevron also recently acquired a 50% stake in the Bayou Bend project off the coast of Texas. Several large projects are also in the works elsewhere in the United States, including one that is said to be the largest in the world covering five states in the Midwestern US. Additionally, there are ongoing efforts in Wyoming, New Mexico, Minnesota, and California.

Honeywell has more than 50 years in gas processing and late in 2021 it partnered with the University of Texas at Austin to create a carbon capture system that targets power, steel, cement, and other industrial plants. The company says it has 15 million tons of carbon per year being captured and stored in its storage and utilization systems, and the company has the capacity to capture 40 million tons of carbon through installations worldwide.

