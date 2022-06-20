Honeywell System Continuously Monitors Building Energy Use

A carbon and energy management system from Honeywell aims to make commercial buildings more sustainable and efficient by continuously monitoring areas such as energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to autonomously identify and implement energy conservation measures. It continuously monitors building performance by analyzing information, and the carbon energy software can track a building’s output down to a device, Honeywell says.

The system can put together an energy usage history of up to three years that will establish a working baseline, using live meter data and other environmental factors. That can show which areas of the building are producing the most energy use.

Buildings are estimated to account for nearly a third of the world’s energy consumption and almost 40% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Economic Forum. The World Green Building Council says nearly a third of those emissions are due to a building’s operations, such as the energy used to heat, cool, and power the facility.

“Creating more sustainable building operations isn’t just a nice thing to do – it’s imperative if our planet is to continue to thrive,” Manish Sharma, vice president and general manager of Sustainable Buildings for Honeywell, tells Environment+Energy Leader. “Unfortunately, many building owners likely do not have device- or asset-level information on energy use and carbon emissions, so even if they undertake a carbon-neutral strategy, they might not have a benchmark to measure progress.”

The Honeywell carbon and energy system provides a dashboard with up-to-date information on sustainability measures and carbon data from the building’s gas, electricity, and fuel sources. Advanced building controls also help reduce the carbon footprint from that energy consumption.

The system continuously collects energy use data, logged in 15-minute intervals, and submeters all energy-using devices to produce thorough information. That information can help a building operator come up with and reach carbon-neutral targets, Honeywell says.

“Whether you have a single building or a large portfolio, it’s important to establish a baseline of current energy performance and carbon emissions,” Sharma says. “The next step is to identify opportunities for improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions across building systems. With heating, cooling and lighting typically consuming the most energy, the challenge is to maximize efficiency while also maintaining a more comfortable building environment that promotes occupant productivity and well-being.”

Smart and automated systems are seen as key tools to improve a building’s efficiency. A report by Allied Market Research says the smart buildings market will be valued at $78.2 billion by 2030, with the energy management segment accounting for about one-third of the total market share.

A recent report by Polaris Market Research estimates Internet of Things systems in the smart cities market is expected to reach $555.7 billion by 2030, and Honeywell is among the companies seen as a key player in the market.

Earlier in 2022 Honeywell and Duke Energy partnered to develop comprehensive energy resiliency platforms in the United States. Honeywell and EnLink Midstream are also developing carbon capture systems along the Gulf Coast.

