Johnson Controls’ AI-Enabled Solutions Improves Building Performance

Johnson Controls and Accenture are working together to boost Johnson Controls’ rollout of its AI-enabled connected solutions and services that improve building performance and reduce costs for building owners.

The two companies will be driving the rollout of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, internet of things (IoT), 5G and the cloud. The goal is to accelerate advanced automation in building operations to achieve greater sustainability, safety, security and user experiences. These technologies help with the ability to micro-manage real-time building performance.

The two companies will operate what they call two new ‘OpenBlue Innovation Centers.’ Johnson Controls OpenBlue is an AI-enabled suite of connected solutions and services that integrates with customers’ operational technology. The system collects and primes data from buildings and applies machine learning at the edge and in the cloud—comparing the data against optimized AI performance models.

Accenture will assist Johnson Controls by implementing technologies on the OpenBlue platform. This includes AI-driven analytics to optimize space utilization, O2 vs. CO2 saturation in airflows, as well as infectious disease risks and other environmental information. Digital twins will be used to enable Johnson Controls to model, analyze, and make decisions on maintenance, upgrades, and sustainability — replacing physical prototypes to help reduce resource use, carbon emissions, cost, and time to market. 5G and IoT will also be used for faster and higher capacity data transmission, with remote management and control of connected devices.

With around 40% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions globally generated by the building sector, research from Accenture found that technology such as digital twins — digital replicas of physical assets or processes — can cut energy use and carbon emissions in half. Further evidence from Accenture research found that companies with a higher sustainability performance — across environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators — perform better financially.

Accenture has recently acquired Zestgroup, which specializes in energy transitions and net zero projects, to improve its energy transition and net zero emissions information offerings. It has also released research that says as businesses set more ambitious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, their sustainability and technology strategies need to become more tightly aligned to gain competitive advantage, financial value, and a lasting positive impact on society and the environment.

