Mattel Includes Fisher Price in-Sustainable Playback Program

Mattel, Inc. today is expanding its Mattel PlayBack program to now include Fisher-Price toys. Fisher-Price joins Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox brands in the toy takeback initiative.

The new program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys in future Mattel products and keep materials out of landfills; it will also help the company’s goal of achieving 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

Mattel will offer a free shipping label in order to send outgrown Mattel toys back to Mattel. The toys collected will be sorted and separated by material type and responsibly processed and recycled, the company says. For materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content into new toys, Mattel will either downcycle those materials into other plastic products or convert them from waste to energy.

Mattel has recently expanded its sustainable product offering with new products from its Mega and Matchbox brands. Each playset is made from a minimum of 56% plant-based materials and a minimum of 26% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification certified bio-circular plastics. To achieve the CarbonNeutral product certification, Mega purchased carbon offsets from the Darkwood Forests Conservation project in Canada.

The company also sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content. Mattel has also adopted the How2Recycle label, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

