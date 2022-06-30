Microsoft Collaborates with ABB in Its Energy Efficiency Movement

Microsoft is collaborating with ABB by joining its Energy Efficiency Movement. Launched in March 2021 by ABB, the Energy Efficiency Movement is a multi-stakeholder initiative to raise awareness and spur action to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions to combat climate change. Companies are invited to join the movement and make a public pledge as a way of inspiring others to take action. Microsoft represents one of the largest corporate partners to join the initiative to date.

The announcement regarding the Energy Efficiency Movement further cements Microsoft efforts to push technology boundaries, the company says. Using Microsoft Azure’s platform-as-a-service capability, along with AI and machine learning-based analytics, cloud computing, and edge technologies, ABB Ability solutions are powering a range of industrial use cases that help organizations improve how they make use of energy in powertrains, facilities, and other physical assets, the companies say. A new ABB whitepaper highlights some of the opportunities presented by digitalization and the industrial Internet of Things in bringing about more energy-efficient operations.

Energy efficiency is taking on greater urgency throughout industry as companies look for opportunities to decarbonize amid soaring energy costs and pressure from customers, employees, and governments to make strides on sustainability. A recent survey commissioned by ABB found that energy efficiency is clearly top of mind for executives around the world. It revealed that 89% of industrial leaders surveyed will increase investment in the energy efficiency of their operations in the coming five years, with 54% aiming to achieve net-zero emissions in that timeframe.

For its part, ABB reduced greenhouse gas emissions from its operations in 2021 by some 28% on a year-over-year basis. In its Sustainability Strategy 2030, ABB has affirmed it will reach carbon neutrality by decade’s end. Beyond its own operations, ABB has also committed to help its customers in reducing their annual CO2 emissions by at least 100 megatons by 2030. With partners like Microsoft, Deutsche Post DHL Group and Alfa Laval, ABB hopes the Energy Efficiency Movement will bring together an ecosystem of like-minded industry leaders to accelerate efforts in decarbonization.

