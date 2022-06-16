Ndustrial Software Adds Scope 3 Reporting Abilities

Ndustrial is expanding the capabilities of its energy software to automate the reporting of Scope 3 emissions.

The company says getting ahead of Scope 3 emissions is especially important for energy-intensive operations, such as those that use cold storage and cold chain facilities. Ndustrial’s data, Internet of Things, and energy intensity platform help industrial operations manage their energy impacts.

According to CDP, an organization’s supply chains often account for more than 90% of its greenhouse gas emissions. Food producers have reduced their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Ndustrial says, but face the challenge of tackling Scope 3 emissions.

Cold storage operations use a massive amount of energy. Ndustrial’s energy intensity platform can help stay on top of those demands by controlling peak energy loads. The system reacts to those high-use scenarios by shutting down refrigeration controls at times, in turn increasing operations energy flexibility nearly tenfold, the company says.

The next step to reducing emissions is tracking the impacts of activities not owned by a business, such as the transportation of goods by outside carriers or the storage of their products in another facility. Data can help track those activities so that organizations can manage those emissions and make needed improvements.

Scope 3 emissions are among the most difficult aspects companies face when making net-zero and sustainability targets. A recent report by Net Zero Tracker finds that of companies that reported their emissions, 60% either partially reported or didn’t report at all on Scope 3 emissions.

That has led to more demand for generating information to track and report on emissions. Sphera also recently added a lifecycle assessment automation software to help organizations address sustainability throughout their operations, including Scope 3 emissions.

With the focus on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Ndustrial says there is a missed opportunity to address bigger emissions issues. That is where tools and advanced data to help disclose Scope 3 emissions can be helpful.

“One company’s Scope 2 emissions is another company’s Scope 3 emissions,” says Ndustrial CEO Jason Massey. “To get to true Scope 3, leading enterprises will require their strategic suppliers to disclose data on GHG emissions and corporate governance. It will also require the ability to capture granular product-level data and establish a chain of custody to understand the full carbon impact of an organization.”

