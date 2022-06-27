Pennsylvania County Implementing Energy Performance Program to Save Millions

An energy performance contracting program will be used by a county in Pennsylvania to improve its efficiency in lighting, HVAC, water, and other systems throughout its facilities, and the project is anticipated to save Greene County $2.9 million in energy and operating costs over the next 20 years.

It will be implemented at eight county buildings, including offices, the county jail, and the courthouse.

In addition to improved lighting and HVAC systems, and water conservation upgrades, the project will also enhance building automation and controls.

Facility services provider ABM is leading the energy program for Greene County. The company’s program is designed for local governments like schools and counties to invest in facility infrastructure and work toward sustainability goals. It provides customized technical and financial platforms for the projects.

The county approved the project in March, according to the Observer-Reporter, and is using $2.7 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan. Earlier this year 59 businesses and organizations sent a letter to state governments asking them to use federal funds from COVID-19 relief and infrastructure packages to implement energy efficiency and demand management programs, similar to the Greene County effort.

The county also told the Observer-Reporter that the need for HVAC system improvements was an important reason for the project. Heating and cooling systems can account for more than 12% of the energy use in a building.

Other public and government facilities have focused on energy improvements recently. These include energy efficiency projects at 22 public institutions in Arkansas which have saved $229 million since 2010.

The New Orleans Convention Center has undergone a multi-million energy overhaul, including its HVAC and lighting systems, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is planning to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions through an energy-efficient facility transition. The Tennessee Department of Corrections also has projects for efficient lighting and water systems at three of its facilities that it expects to save nearly $1 million in utility costs.

