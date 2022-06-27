PubMatic Powers All Global Data Centers with 100% Renewable Energy

PubMatic, an independent advertising supply chain company, says that all of its global data centers are now powered by 100% renewable energy.

According to the World Economic Forum, the infrastructure powering the internet accounts for 2.5% of worldwide electricity consumption. At PubMatic, the majority of this consumption occurs within 10 global data centers, which account for over 90% of the company’s energy usage. By owning and operating its own infrastructure, PubMatic has greater control over the reduction of energy consumption and reliance on fossil fuels, it says.

To achieve the 100% benchmark, PubMatic executed a renewable energy strategy that included collaboration with data center colocation providers and procurement of qualified renewable energy through virtual power purchase agreements (vPPA) and retail supply agreements. As a result, the company has invested in enough wind and solar power annually to account for every unit of electricity used across its global data center operations.

“The advertising industry must focus on reducing its environmental impact and prioritize sustainability in infrastructure and operational practices,” says Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic.

PubMatic’s achievement is part of what the company says is a comprehensive sustainability strategy across the organization. The company also supports Ad Net Zero, an organization committed to reducing the carbon impact of developing, producing, and running advertising to zero by the end of 2030. PubMatic plans to develop and publish specific goals by the end of 2022 focused on improving sustainability across the global company’s owned and operated data centers, offices, and daily business processes with customers and partners.

Businesses are becoming more interested in focusing on decarbonizing digital advertising by utilizing companies like PubMatic. In April, MiQ also announced that the company is working with agencies and brands to execute carbon neutral digital advertising campaigns. This new offering, powered by Scope3, delivers the ability to measure, report, reduce, and offset carbon emissions across the supply chain.