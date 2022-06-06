Report Reveals Disconnect Between Sustainability Plans and Action at Most Companies

Recent research by Oxford Economics and SAP has uncovered significant barriers to corporate sustainability initiatives. The problems include a lack of communication and engagement by executives, ineffective use of data, siloed technologies that don’t share processes or information, and a lack of cross-company and industry collaboration and partnership.

Yet while the value of sustainability initiatives is not being realized broadly, the study also shows that the business case for them is well understood. Executives expressed eagerness for their organizations to become more sustainable, citing efficiency (58%), improving brand reputation (46%), and meeting customer needs (44%) as top business benefits for sustainability efforts. Overall, 63% of the executives surveyed indicated that their company has a formal sustainability plan already in place.

Sustainability Leaders Are Emerging

Most organizations responding to the survey described loosely defined sustainability commitments and limited connections with internal and external audiences. Roughly two thirds of executives who do have sustainability plans in place say the scope and vision of the plans are not effectively communicated across the organization or externally.

However, the research did identify a small group of executives – about 9% – who have embraced sustainability-focused processes and are reaping the benefits. These “sustainability leaders” are defined by traits such as setting clear expectations at the strategic level, applying the transformative power of technology, and data management and engaging with important audiences such as employees, supply chain partners and policymakers.

Addressing the Core Concerns Can Jump-Start Sustainability Initiatives

The Oxford Economics and SAP study offers comprehensive data to paint a broad picture of corporate sustainability efforts. From the responses, key challenges emerge where companies can focus to improve their sustainability results and move into the “Leaders” category. Efforts to address those concerns fall into five core areas: