Salesforce Joins AT&T’s Connected Net Zero Initiative

Salesforce is joining AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative, a net zero initiative that aims to reduce global emissions by one gigaton by 2035.

As a first example of how CCI is helping reduce emissions through connectivity, AT&T and Salesforce collaborated for AT&T to integrate its IoT sensor data into Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud, helping businesses – including large emitters – to track and potentially reduce their own emissions. AT&T will also utilize Net Zero Cloud for deeper insights into its own global carbon emissions.

Since 2015, AT&T has been working with business customers and non-profits to drive connectivity solutions that help reduce emissions. It has focused on sectors that currently have large carbon footprints, including manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

For example, AT&T developed Equipment and Machinery Solutions to better track, monitor, control and optimize heavy machinery and equipment, such as dozers, forklifts and cranes, and help companies in these industries manage their performance all in a single view.

This IoT solution helps companies collect and survey vital equipment data, such as engine hours and fuel consumption of machinery, within Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud. Within the product, emissions are calculated, so businesses can better track their sustainability goals from the job site to the boardroom. Net Zero Cloud provides AT&T’s customers with critical data accessible from virtually any location via a web portal or mobile app. This AT&T capability is available for any of its business customers, the company says.

Salesforce built Net Zero Cloud to simplify and improve the process of tracking and reporting on its own carbon footprint. This enabled the company to quickly track, analyze, and report on emissions with reliable, investor-grade data, major steps on its journey to net zero. In 2021, Salesforce achieved its net zero residual emissions goal and reached 100% renewable energy for its operations by purchasing renewable energy equivalent to the electricity it uses globally.

Now, Salesforce is helping organizations of all sizes and across industries accelerate their net zero journeys, the company says. AT&T has been reporting its greenhouse gas emissions since 2008, but the process has been labor-intensive and there has traditionally been a lag between when data is collected from emissions sources and when that data becomes available to decision-makers. AT&T is now in the process of migrating to Net Zero Cloud to streamline and improve timeliness and availability of emissions reporting. Several organizations, including JetBlue, Crowley, Clif Bar & Company, MillerKnoll, and the South Australian Government are leveraging Net Zero Cloud to track their progress towards net zero.

Salesforce has also recently unveiled a global collaborative effort aimed at driving consistent standards around high-quality blue carbon projects and credits.

