If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

San Diego’s 8 New Microgrids Will Save City $6 Million over 25 Years

(Credit: Industria Power)

The City of San Diego will soon be operating eight microgrids, saving an estimated $6 million over 25 years in avoided energy costs. Construction is moving out of engineering into mobilization and is set to conclude in December 2022.

Industria Power is the general contractor for this multifaceted microgrid project. As the project developer, Gridscape Solutions was awarded a California Energy Commission (CEC) Advanced Emergency Microgrid grant. Shell New Energies US will be the asset owner and operator for 25 years.

The City of San Diego prioritized eight building sites, including three recreation centers, two fire stations, and three police stations. The facility microgrids include 930 kW of solar photovoltaic systems, 2175 MWh of battery storage, and multiple electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The microgrids help the city to meet the goal of reducing electricity use by 25% of 2010 levels. This aligns with the City’s 2015 Climate Action Plan to create a more sustainable San Diego by eliminating half of all greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in the city by 2035.

The eight microgrids bring resiliency to the city, enabling dynamic shifting of the facility’s energy load by optimizing electricity consumption and demand in response to grid signals and energy pricing. Additionally, the standalone power grids allow the facility to island or isolate from the grid and continue to operate during grid outages, relying on power stored onsite.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Bank of America Purchasing RECs to Power Operations
Synop Platform Seeks to Ease Transition to Electric Fleets
Nestlé Has Cut Greenhouse Gases by 4 Million Tons Since 2018. How?
Lego Invests $1B to Design a Carbon Neutral Facility
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.