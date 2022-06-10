If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians Installs Microgrid

San Pasqual Microgrid
(Credit: Gridscape)

A microgrid has been installed for the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians to help the community with energy resiliency, especially for its critical facilities.

The microgrid has been developed in a partnership with Gridscape and Industria Power and will help the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians (SPBMI) power critical infrastructure, specifically in the face of natural events and planned outages. The system will utilize electricity that has been produced locally and is an integrated renewable energy system.

It will help provide energy and backup power for critical facilities such as the San Pasqual Tribal Hall, law enforcement, the fire department, housing services, and education buildings that serve as community shelters. The microgrid will also help SPBMI with its energy and resiliency plan and help the tribe with its sustainability targets.

The system has controls by Gridscape and will supply solar energy for SPBMI’s electricity needs during daytime hours. The microgrid will store excess energy generation for use during peak pricing periods, as well as provide reserve power for use during utility outages, including power shutoffs or natural events.

During a grid outage, the microgrid enters an islanded mode and powers the entire site from a combination of solar production and energy stored in the system’s batteries, the tribe says. Gridscape says the system can provide as much as 90% independence from grid energy, which will reduce overall costs as well as provide the clean backup power.

Microgrids are key pieces of power resiliency and are being used more widely, especially in states like California that are prone to outages from high demand or natural causes, like wildfires. They are popping up more in smaller communities, such as military bases, as well as for individual companies. Bimbo Bakeries in California installed microgrids at six locations, for example.

Overall, the microgrid market is expected to grow by more than 16% through 2026, according to Research and Markets, and is helping stabilize grids and meet the demand for reliable electricity.

The San Pasqual Reservation is home to more than 1,500 residents in San Diego County, California, near Valley Center.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit, July 19-21. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to the struggles you face every day. Speakers from companies including Kellogg’s, Estée Lauder Companies, American Family Insurance, Tillamook and many more will share tactics and lessons-learned that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability and ESG challenges. Learn more about the Summit here, or go straight to registration!

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Saint-Gobain to Invest $72M to Upgrade Equipment and Reduce Carbon Emissions
Report: Smart Buildings Market Reaches $78 Billion by 2030
Schneider Electric, Intel Distributed Control Node to Boost Automation
Accenture: 93% of Companies Haven’t Integrated Tech and Sustainability to Meet ESG Goals
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.