Schneider Electric, Intel Distributed Control Node to Boost Automation

Creating a distributed control node software framework to help machine learning and automation software with simple updates and upgrades is part of a partnership between Schneider Electric and Intel. The software framework is intended to keep systems running at a high level even as technology advances

The partnership will extend Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert with a distributed node control (DCN) software framework complemented by Intel’s processor-based DCN hardware. The automation system can separate the software from the hardware.

That will allow hardware to be upgraded as required to improve system performance while the application remains the same. The effort can then further industry’s transition from fixed hardware functionality to one that is run by software to provide more flexible platforms that increase operational effectiveness.

The EcoStruxure Automation Expert is the first software-centric automation system, according to Schneider Electric, and can help industries such as energy, wastewater and chemicals with their operations.

Schneider Electric recently integrated the EcoStruxure platform with ETAP’s Operator Training Simulator systems to help analyze power system behavior against different scenarios that will potentially limit outages. The company also added a grid operations platform to its EcoStruxture grid portfolio backed by Microsoft Azure’s open cloud computing platform to allow planning and operations to be hosted and managed via the cloud.

Automation platforms and distributed control systems are seen as a key to expand energy transitions. A recent report by ABB says they can adapt to market conditions and new technologies, provide reliability, and offer standard interfaces for third-party connectivity, which can help industries keep on top of demand and increase efficiency.

Schneider Electric and Intel say software-defined process automation and the ability to mix and match software and hardware functions will help keep the systems operating efficiently into the future. The DCN will be based on Universal Automation, an organization that manages the implementation of a shared source of runtime based on the IEC 61499 interoperability standard.

Schneider Electric will share initial results of the joint DCN framework development later this year.

