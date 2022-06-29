Turntide Technologies Launches Battery and Powertrain Components to Decarbonize Commercial Vehicles

Turntide Technologies is launching Turntide Electrification, a suite of battery and powertrain components made to decarbonize commercial and industrial transport segments including off-highway vehicles, autonomous guided vehicles, construction vehicles, trucks and buses, marine, and passenger rail.

While the electrification of consumer cars and trucks has received a lot of attention over the past decade, commercial and industrial vehicles are responsible for approximately 55% of global carbon emissions within the transport sector, presenting an opportunity to impact CO2 emissions significantly.

Last year, Turntide acquired three suppliers (Avid Technologies, BorgWarner Gateshead, and Hyperdrive Innovation) and integrated them into the Turntide Transport business unit to help with the electrification transition of commercial and industrial vehicles and machines. These powertrain components currently provide for more than 200,000 vehicles globally.

Turntide Electrification is a fully-scalable platform composed of powertrain components, configurable to provide solutions for a range of industries, the company says. Component systems include:

Hyperdrive Battery System – lithium-ion energy storage and management systems

Inverters – high-efficiency inverters with scalable power ranges

Motors – stackable motor system with high power and torque density for space-limited applications

Thermal cooling pumps and fans – lightweight, high-efficiency components for use in all environments

DCDC converters – high-capacity battery voltage to lower voltage for ancillary use

Turntide partners with its customers to design, develop and manufacture electrification solutions for the needs of each vehicle type. Turntide says its approach reduces supply chain risks and speeds time to market by working with a single supplier.

With manufacturing plants based in the UK, Turntide says its batteries and components have fewer supply chain constraints, making them more readily available to fill immediate needs and helping customers achieve net zero goals faster.

Companies that have recently transitioned to electric vehicles include FedEx, which just announced it has received its first 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, the technology startup from General Motors (GM) aimed at decarbonizing last-mile delivery. This marks a critical milestone for FedEx as the company plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to all-electric.

United Rentals, the world’s largest equipment rental company, has also announced a new agreement with Ford Pro to purchase all-electric vehicles for its North American rental and company fleets. The agreement initially includes orders for 500 F-150 Lightning trucks and 30 E-Transit vans, with 120 trucks and all 30 vans to be delivered in 2022. The vehicles will be used by United Rentals customers on construction and industrial job sites, and by the company’s sales, service, and delivery personnel.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit, July 19-21. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to the struggles you face every day. Speakers from companies including Kellogg’s, Estée Lauder Companies, American Family Insurance, Tillamook and many more will share tactics and lessons-learned that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability and ESG challenges. Learn more about the Summit here, or go straight to registration!