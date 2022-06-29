Univ. of Hartford Saves $1 Million Annually with Energy Upgrade

The University of Hartford has completed an energy efficiency project that will help the school meet its sustainability goals while decreasing costs by nearly $1 million annually. Mantis Innovation, provider of sustainable solutions to improve facility performance, was hired to complete the project.

The University of Hartford, a private university located in North Central Connecticut, pursued a comprehensive efficiency project to reduce the campus’ carbon footprint, lower energy costs, and decrease maintenance costs. Mantis Innovation designed a three-measure project for the campus based around LED lighting, controls, and HVAC. The complete overhaul and upgrades are expected to save the University of Hartford an estimated 5.3 million kWh annually, equaling an estimated savings of $955,000.

Educational institutions have shifted focus in recent years to designing, upgrading, or implementing green solutions across campus buildings to both reduce their impact on the environment and ensure that these facilities operate in a more sustainable fashion long-term. The University of Hartford developed and continues to fulfill its mission of becoming a future-facing institution through sustainable solutions. With this project, the campus will now feature:

Modern LED lighting fixtures across campus

Occupancy sensors to reduce light usage when rooms or halls are empty

Rooftop unit optimization using sensors to setback units, resulting in units running when needed versus constantly

Daylight sensors to reduce light usage based on availability of natural sunlight

These solutions lower the University’s energy usage, ultimately reducing its environmental impact while improving aesthetics, comfort, and facility control.