US Department of Energy Awards $58M to 30 Projects

The US Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $57.9 million to 30 projects — housed within industry, universities and the National labs — that will help decarbonize the American industrial sector and advance the science of clean energy manufacturing. These projects will yield technological innovations that can accelerate progress toward the Biden Administration’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In 2021, the industrial sector accounted for one third of all domestic greenhouse gas emissions. The selected projects will focus on innovations that can help achieve cleaner and more efficient manufacturing and give rise to the next generation of manufacturing processes for clean energy technologies. Topic areas include:

Manufacturing process innovation: Selected projects will improve energy efficiency, reduce the carbon footprint of energy-intensive industries, or reduce manufacturing costs and improve material and product performance.

Advanced materials manufacturing: These projects will focus on the development and production of advanced manufacturing materials with improved properties, including materials that reduce the operating and maintenance costs of wind turbines and extend the lifetime of components operating in hydrogen environments.

Energy systems: Selected projects will develop manufacturing processes for lithium-ion batteries that reduce cost and time-to-market.

These projects are funded through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office, which supports the development of technologies that improve energy efficiency in US manufacturing.

The Biden administration has also recently announced the phaseout of single-use plastics in national parks and other public lands, and $15.3 billion in energy savings through the Better Buildings Initiative, a public-private partnership with more than 900 businesses, state and local governments, utilities, housing authorities, and other organizations.

