Woodinville Whiskey Completes a Sustainable Processing Facility

Woodinville Whiskey is expanding its operations with a sustainable processing facility in rural Quincy, Washington.

Designed by Seattle-based Graham Baba Architects, the distillery’s completed warehouses are part of what will eventually be six 25,000 square-foot structures, spread across a 10-acre complex, with the third build to be completed this July.

The new complex’s structures are built with Kebony and dark metal siding. Kebony wood was selected for its eco-friendly credentials and durable nature, which will stand against the extremes of the Washington climate, the company says. A row of skylights provides natural daylight into the processing space, while south-facing photovoltaic rooftop panels provide a renewable source of electricity.

Selective elements demolished at the Woodinville distillery (steel and old growth Douglas fir stairs and steel railings) were salvaged and repurposed for the new complex, keeping them out of the landfill.

Other sustainable distilleries include Diageo, which plans to build a carbon neutral $191.8 million distillery to support momentum and growth for its Crown Royal Canadian Whisky brand. The distillery will feature resource efficiency technologies and will operate with 100% renewable energy to ensure it is carbon neutral and zero-waste to landfill from all direct operations. Powered by 100% renewable electricity, and designed for highly-efficient water usage, the new distillery will implement previous designs to avoid more than 117,000 metric tons annually of direct and indirect carbon emissions.

In related news, Maker’s Mark has earned B Corporation Certification, making it the largest distillery in the world and the first in Kentucky’s Bourbon Country to achieve the distinction. The company implemented innovative programs at its property on Star Hill Farm to preserve the natural resources that go into making its whiskey. Initiatives include a distillery-wide zero landfill project; an onsite recycling program that is the first in Marion County, Kentucky, and open to community members; the establishment of a natural water sanctuary protecting the watershed at Star Hill Farm; and the implementation of a solar array that powers the Maker’s Mark warehouse complex.

