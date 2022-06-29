WWP Beauty Offers New Sustainable Packaging to Personal Care Industry

WWP Beauty, a full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, has launched two new packaging collections in Eastman’s Cristal One Renew and Cristal Renew.

The two companies have been working together since 2021 when WWP Beauty obtained its International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), which certifies that the molecular recycled content of products can be traced through the entire development cycle, from creation to manufacturing.

Cristal One Renew Collection features a heavy wall jar, lip-gloss, and a compact. This collection is designed with recyclable RIC 1 resin featuring 50% molecular recycled content and helps create a more circular economy.

Eastman’s Cristal One Renew resin has passed testing by both APR in the US and EPBP in Europe, indicating recyclability in the PET recycle stream. Made by using Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies, which source waste plastic feedstock in place of fossil resources, Cristal One Renew results in 20-30% fewer GHG emissions when compared to traditional resin manufacturing, and also enables landfill diversion.

The company says that both collections will help advance the recycling of more materials, encourage recycling behavior and prevent plastic from going to waste.

In the beauty and personal care industry, 100 personal care brands based in more than 15 countries are partnering in an effort to remove 4,127 tons of plastic waste every year. The brands partnered with rePurpose Global to tackle the issue of plastic pollution globally by going plastic neutral, plastic negative, or pledging waste removal through the organization’s 14 impact projects.

Last year, the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and Eastman signed a global memorandum of understanding (MOU) that enabled ELC and its portfolio of brands to further adopt sustainable packaging.

Other Eastman projects include its plan to invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. This facility would use Eastman’s polyester renewal technology to recycle more than 176,000 tons annually of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is currently being incinerated. The investment would create virgin-quality material with a significantly lower carbon footprint.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit, July 19-21. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to the struggles you face every day. Speakers from companies including Kellogg’s, Estée Lauder Companies, American Family Insurance, Tillamook and many more will share tactics and lessons-learned that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability and ESG challenges. Learn more about the Summit here, or go straight to registration!