3M Has Cut its Greenhouse Gases by 71% Over Two Decades. How?

3M has a simple motto: to make technology that advances every business and products that better every home. The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company had $32 billion in sales last year and did business in 200 countries. It employs 96,000 people and makes 55,000 products. It is part of the RE100 — a group of companies that have committed themselves to sustainability and using 100% renewable energy.

“We are committed to being leaders in sustainability. We have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 71.1% over the last two decades and moved 42.9% of our manufacturing sites to zero waste. Our global headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota — home to 30 research labs and buildings — is fully powered by renewable electricity,” says Mike Roman, 3M’s chief executive officer, in the company’s 2021 sustainability report.

3M is committing to becoming carbon neutral across its global operations by 2050. It expects to be halfway there by 2030 and 80% of the way there by 2040. To that end, it says that it will invest $1 billion over 20 years to meet those goals and improve its water efficiency and reduce waste.

How has the company reduced its environmental footprint?

Since 2002, the company has reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 72%. Scope 1 refers to its internal operations, and Scope 2 refers to the electricity it buys from utilities or other power producers. It set a goal of using 50% renewable energy by 2025, which it has almost hit ahead of schedule.

Since 2002, it has reduced its total carbon footprint by 75.0% . And since 2019, it has diminished Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 26.1%.

It will reach — before surpassing — its 2025 annual renewable energy goal of 50% renewable energy in our operations two years ahead of schedule.

As of 2021, it says that it has helped its customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 100 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions by using 3M products since 2015.

3M has a 20-year record of improving energy efficiency at its sites.

“At 3M, we support the global consensus set forth in the 2015 Paris Agreement, and we are acting on the 2018 findings of the Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change by incorporating them into our goals, operations, and actions,” the report says.

At the same time, it has a goal of becoming more water-efficient and reducing its use of virgin plastics:

Since 2019, it has reduced water usage by 10.7% indexed to sales. In addition, it has taken steps to install state-of-the-art water quality systems at some of our largest water-using locations around the world.

In 2021, it reduced over 18 million pounds of virgin-based plastic use.

By year-end 2021, 45.2% of 3M sites had attained zero-landfill status.

“Imagine repurposing a piece of plastic at the end of its use, giving it another life as something else,” says the sustainability report. “Its use would become circular, and the end of use wouldn’t mean the end of life. A circular economy does more with less, keeps products and materials in use, designs out waste and pollution, and regenerates natural systems.”

What’s Next?

The goal it has now set is to use 20% less water in 2025 and to reduce its CO2 emissions by half in 2030 — all while making its operations more sustainable.

At the same time, 3M is committed to waste reduction and increasing its recycling rates. It also aims to increase the levels of renewable materials in its products and packaging. In addition to these commitments, 3M says it is working to improve the environment — and support responsible forestry and conversation.

“We source paper and pulp from suppliers whom we believe share our values and are equally committed to protecting forest areas,” the company says. “As a diverse global company and sustainability leader, 3M is well-positioned to positively influence practices throughout our paper supply chain.”

Indeed, 3M Pulp and Paper Sourcing Policy sets out to ensure that all the virgin wood fiber going into paper and pulp products and packaging respects the land and its people. 3M says that it will only accept virgin fiber legally obtained, which can be traced back to its source. The company emphasizes the respect it has for the rights of the indigenous peoples’ that inhabit those lands.

“We have discussions with our suppliers to educate them on the importance of responsible sourcing and forestry practices and understanding their supply chains, as well as setting reasonable goals. These discussions have led to stronger partnerships, engagement, and responses,” the company’s policy says.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit, July 19-21. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to the struggles you face every day. Speakers from companies including Kellogg’s, Estée Lauder Companies, American Family Insurance, Tillamook and many more will share tactics and lessons-learned that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability and ESG challenges. Learn more about the Summit here, or go straight to registration!

